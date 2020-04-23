British Animal Lovers in Spain Horrified as Dog is Stoned by Cruel Lockdown Breakers in Almeria Region

British animal lovers in Spain were left horrified over a dog being stoned by three cruel lockdown breakers in the Almeria region.

THE trio ignored the State of Alarm rules in Vera to climb up to the top of the Cerro del Espiritu Santo de Vera yesterday evening (April 22).

They then larked around on top of the hill, and then started to throw stones at a dog.

The group continued their unruly behaviour for a few minutes until the animal raced down from the top towards the town.

Wednesday’s attack was videoed at distance and if the people are caught, they face stiff fines on three counts.

Firstly for mistreating an animal, where the penalty ranges between €501 and €2,000.

Secondly, the State of Alarm confinement rules were broken, which would mean each of them shelling out a fine starting at €601, through to a top level of €10,400.





Lastly, the trio face sanctions for trespassing at the Cerro del Espiritu Santo de Vera site, which has been closed for a number of months, due to renovation work.