BREAKING NEWS:- Major Football Tournament Moved to 2022

A major football tournament has been moved to 2022.

UEFA announced today(April 23) that the postponed 2021 Women’s European Championship will take place in July 2022.

The tournament was going to be staged in England next summer, but because of clashes with the men´s postponed Euro 2020 event and the rearranged Tokyo Olympics, it has been delayed by 12 months.

UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin said the switch will guarantee that the tournament will get the maximum exposure it deserves.

He added: “By moving to the following year, we are ensuring that our flagship women’s competition will be the only major football tournament of the summer.”