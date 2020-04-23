A wonderful letter from one of our readers! Euro Weekly News in Spain

Celebrity Chef & Fellow Master Chef Steven Saunders, proprietor of The Little Geranium in La Cala shares a new revised signature recipe accompanied by an exclusive easy to follow YouTube video on Euro Weekly News every week!

This week Steven wrote to us to say;

Hi Everyone,

I just got this email below, but wanted to tell you that I received over 500 similar messages about the bread recipe on FB and other social media.

Thank you for your support always,

Steven

The email which Steven was referring to read:

Hi,

Just wanted to say thank you for the great soda bread recipe. I made it last week and it was perfect. I used fresh coriander as I had some on hand. I recommend anyone desiring a quick easy bread should give this a try.

I would have sent this to the EWN if I could have found a place to do so online. Instead, I send it to you directly. Please feel free to use if you would like.

I look forward to more of your recipes.

Warmest regards

It is letters like this that really make our jobs worthwhile!

Thank you readers!



