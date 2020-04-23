A wonderful letter from one of our readers! Euro Weekly News in Spain

Celebrity Chef & Fellow Master Chef Steven Saunders, proprietor of The Little Geranium in La Cala shares a new revised signature recipe accompanied by an exclusive easy to follow YouTube video on Euro Weekly News every week!
This week Steven wrote to us to say;
Hi Everyone,
I just got this email below, but wanted to tell you that I received over 500 similar messages about the bread recipe on FB and other social media.
Thank you for your support always,
Steven
The email which Steven was referring to read:
Hi,
Just wanted to say thank you for the great soda bread recipe. I made it last week and it was perfect. I used fresh coriander as I had some on hand. I recommend anyone desiring a quick easy bread should give this a try.
I would have sent this to the EWN if I could have found a place to do so online. Instead, I send it to you directly. Please feel free to use if you would like.
I look forward to more of your recipes.
Warmest regards
It is letters like this that really make our jobs worthwhile!
Thank you readers!