El Campello Town Hall on the Costa Blanca has urged the government to ‘immediately’ extend the timetables of a bus that connects with the San Juan Hospital so that health workers can get to work.

THE council today addressed the Ministry of Territorial Policy, Public Works and Mobility, to raise the need to increase the intercity bus service that connects this municipality daily with the nearest hospital in San Juan.

Councillors stressed “strong restrictions on regular public transport services are having a detrimental affect.”

Specifically, they claim the changes that most affect the people of El Campello at the moment are those that have been implemented on the C-53 line, a service used by a large number of health care staff and need it to get to and from work.

“The mentioned line has drastically reduced its service since yesterday, April 22, and it is requested that it be restored to normal immediately, since great damage is being done to the most important personnel in these hard times, precisely those who work in essential activities in hospitals,” said the town hall in a statement.