WATCH THE VIDEO: Islamic State Rapper and Extremist arrested by police in Almeria, Spain

A RAPPER from London who travelled to Syria to join the Islamic State group has been arrested in Almeria, Spain.

Abdel-Majed Abdel Bary, 28, who performed as Lyricist Jinn, travelled to the Middle East in 2013. Spanish National Police posted a video of the arrest operation, branding Abdel Bary “one of Europe’s most wanted Daesh foreign terrorist fighters.”

He was detained alongside two other men found in a rented apartment in Almeria, police said.

Así detuvimos en #Almería a uno de los Foreign Terrorist Fighters de DAESH más buscados de #Europa. De nacionalidad egipcia, habría entrado ilegalmente en España y se ocultaba en un piso de alquiler. También se arrestó a otras dos personas que lo acompañaban pic.twitter.com/14f2v2brEg — Policía Nacional (@policia) April 21, 2020

After gaining entry to Spain illegally, the three men had adapted themselves to the Covid-19 emergency lockdown in Spain, said police. According to the police spokesman, while under surveillance, the men rarely went out and wore face masks when they did.

In 2014, Abdel Bary’s father pleaded guilty in the United States to conspiring to kill, in the 1998 Al Qaeda bombing of the US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania. In a statement, Spanish National Police said the detainee had spent several years in the Syrian-Iraqi conflict zone. The other men, arrested in the raid, had yet to be identified.



