WATCH: Mercy mission pilot from Costa del Sol’s Fuengirola heading for China to collect vital PPE for NHS

A COSTA del Sol pilot is heading for Shanghai to pick up a 3,000,000-piece load of vital personal protection equipment for the UK’s NHS staff daily putting their lives on the line in the fight against coronavirus.

Still lots of people trying to get home – next stop for me Shanghai to collect 3,000,000 pieces of PPE for the NHS.https://m.facebook.com/britishairways/ Zveřejnil(a) Graham Dawkins dne Úterý 21. dubna 2020

The China run is just the latest mercy mission for Fuengirola-based BA crew member Graham Hawkins, as already reported in the Euro Weekly News.

While most pilots are grounded due to the worldwide Covid-19 crisis, Graham was specially selected for rescue missions on behalf of the UK Government.





Flying in protection gear at all times, regular EWN reader Graham has been crisscrossing the globe to get UK citizens stranded overseas after most international flights were cancelled back home, as well taking on the missions to collect PPE materials and other life-saving equipment so desperately needed by the UK’s frontline medical workers.

Costa del Sol-based entertainer and friend of Graham’s Ricky Lavazza is just one of the people who know the pilot who have described him as an “unsung hero” in the war on coronavirus.

Rather than sitting out the lockdown in his Fuengirola home in the Costa del Sol sunshine, Graham is, his friends say, a man who has not hesitated to do his duty and potentially put his own safety on the line to help others.