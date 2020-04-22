WATCH: ‘Champion’ wins long fight against coronavirus on Spain’s Costa Almeria

STAFF working on the frontline of the war against coronavirus at Huercal-Overa hospital had a good reason to celebrate this week as one of their patients was finally well enough to leave the intensive care unit after a two-week battle to survive.

-- Advertisement --

Nuestro paisano Ginés Guevara ha salido hoy de la UCI después de su larga lucha. Enhorabuena campeón 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Zveřejnil(a) Ayuntamiento de Macael dne Úterý 21. dubna 2020

The Macael butcher was moved into the ICU after developing complications.

Sharing the video on social media of their local resident making his triumphant departure from the unit on Tuesday, Macael Council described his as a “champion.”



