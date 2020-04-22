Social distancing measures are very likely to remain in place for the rest of the year in the UK says Chris Whitty

THE UK’s chief medical officer has suggested social distancing measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus could remain in place for the rest of the year.

Professor Chris Whitty said ‘disruptive social measures’ would have to go on until a vaccine, or ‘highly effective drugs,’ could be found, which he warned was unlikely to happen this year.

-- Advertisement --

“In the long run, the exit from this is going to be one of two things, ideally,” Prof Whitty said at Wednesday’s Downing Street press conference.

“A vaccine, and there are a variety of ways they can be deployed… or, and or, highly effective drugs so that people stop dying of this disease even if they catch it, or which can prevent this disease in vulnerable people.

“Until we have those, and the probability of having those any time in the next calendar year are incredibly small, and I think we should be realistic about that.

“We’re going to have to rely on other social measures, which of course are very socially disruptive as everyone is finding at the moment.

“But until that point, that is what we will have to do but it will be the best combination that maximises the outlooks, but it’s going to take a long time and I think we need to be aware of that.”





Today’s press conference came as figures showed the UK’s coronavirus death toll rose by 763 in 24 hours.