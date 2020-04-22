Police to use drone to ensure people are obeying social distancing

A US company has adapted a drone so that it can be used by police to measure people’s temperature from nearly 200ft away.

The drone will also allow police to monitor their heart rate and breathing rate.

The drones have been fitted with sensors that can also see when someone coughs or sneezes in a bid to help the country flatten its coronavirus curve.

Draganfly, the company behind the drone, insisted that it does not have facial recognition and it would not be used in people’s gardens or to identify people.

They took part in test flights in Westport, Connecticut, to identify social distancing as well as monitoring people for Covid-19.

The drone, created in conjunction with the University of South Australia, can monitor people’s breathing and heart rate with a high degree of accuracy from 16 to 32ft, and is likely to be used in places where people are most likely to congregate.



