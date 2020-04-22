People Who Take Drug Being Pushed by Trump More Likely to Die from Covid-19

For several weeks, Donald Trump has been pushing malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a possible way of treating coronavirus.
However, a study in U.S. veterans hospitals found that not only was there no benefit, but there were more deaths among those given the drug compared to those who received standard care.
Researchers analysed medical records of 368 male veterans hospitalised with confirmed coronavirus infection at Veterans Health Administration medical centres who died or were discharged by April 11.
About 28% who were given hydroxychloroquine plus usual care died, versus 11% of those getting routine care alone.
Earlier this month, scientists in Brazil stopped part of a study testing chloroquine, an older drug similar to hydroxychloroquine, after heart rhythm problems developed in one-quarter of people given the higher of two doses being tested.
On Tuesday, NIH issued new treatment guidelines from a panel of experts, saying there was not enough evidence to recommend for or against chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19. But it also advised against using hydroxychloroquine with azithromycin because of the potential side effects.