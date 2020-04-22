Minor in Spain’s Murcia Put into Care After Her Mother Allegedly Attacked Her For Refusing to Abort

THE minor has assured police forces that her mother has been mistreating her for years now and that she is frequently drunk. The daughter had filed a restraining order against her mother, but had lived with her out of necessity.

The Murcia court has ordered the minor’s admission into foster care after being assured that her mother had mistreated her for years and that this last altercation, which led to her arrest, occurred because she the minor is pregnant and refused to abort.

According to the minor, the attack occurred when she found her mum drunk and told her to stop drinking so much alcohol, however, she was met with a violent reaction from her mother, who according to police statements, tried to bite her on a nipple.

The girl assured that this type of discussion and ill-treatment has been repeatedly occurring for years and that they are caused by the abusive consumption of alcohol, which is now combined to a disagreement with the minor’s pregnancy.

The girl revealed to police officers that her mother had been sentenced a few years ago for this same reason and ordered to stay away from the daughter as well as to do some community service. Therefore, the minor went to live with her father until the summer of 2018 when she was kicked out and forced to return home to her abusive mother.

The investigative police proceedings now indicate that, when the officer arrived at the house, located in a village in Murcia, they found that the mother was indeed showing signs of being under the influence. She corroborated that she was celebrating her birthday and had drank four litres of beer.

At the request of the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office, the Murcian court has agreed to admit the minor into foster care due to the helplessness in which she finds herself, whilst her mother who denies her accusations, continues to be investigated.



