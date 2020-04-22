Italy gets ready to relax lockdown rules as Covid-19 death toll surpasses 25,000 & new cases rise again

Italy is getting ready to relax lockdown restrictions as the country’s total Covid-19 death toll surpasses 25,000 and the number of people becoming infected rise again. The country suffered 437 fatalities today, compared to 454 yesterday, taking its total death toll to 25,085. Italy registered more new infections, detecting 3,370 new cases today compared to yesterday’s 2,729. The total number of Covid-19 cases now exceeds 187,327.

However, Italy is preparing for a gradual return to opening up the country. From the 4th May children can get together in groups of three, but the over 70s have to wait a few more weeks before they can go out. Furthermore, the Government is planning to impose face masks and social distancing until a vaccine can be found. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is expected to outline the plan for the country’s second phase of de-escalation from lockdown later this week.

Yesterday, Conte confirmed that the country would lift some lockdown measures on 4th May, but it would do so “on a regional basis”, he said. Conte acknowledged that citizens “would like a significant loosening of these measures, or even their total abolition”.

“I would like to be able to say, let’s open everything right away, but such a decision would be irresponsible,” he added. Conte is expected to release the next steps he will take to relax lockdown restrictions by the end of the week, but he plans a cautious approach to prevent a second wave of infections.