Face Masks Made Compulsory in Germany in Coronavirus Battle as Spain Holds Back

THE wearing of face masks on public transport and in shops will be made compulsory across most of Germany in the battle against coronavirus, as Spain holds back on such a measure.

The German move comes as a debate rages over the effectiveness of masks, with the World Health Organisation(WHO) previously stating that only people who care for the ill, and those who are not well, should wear them.

Research over the use of masks from the WHO suggests they are not as effective as frequent hand washing with soap and water, and can also give wearers false confidence of being safe.

Austria was quick off the mark at the start of the month by making mask-wearing compulsory when going shopping, but neighbours Switzerland say they won´t be introducing the measure.

France has promised to produce enough masks for all its residents should they wish to wear one.

There is no compulsion in Spain for masks to be worn, even though supplies have substantially increased in recent days.

It´s possible that the Madrid government will revisit the subject after it announced today that lockdown measures will start to be slightly “loosened” next month.





No exact details were revealed today, with the State of Alarm now running to May 9.