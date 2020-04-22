CORONAVIRUS: Cancer Patients on the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca in Spain missing check-ups due to Coronavirus Fears

Spanish Doctors are worried that people from the Costa del Sol to the Costa Blanca are missing Cancer Tests because they are scared of catching the coronavirus if they visit the hospital.

Private and National health centers all across Spain are reporting a lack of enquires for routine cancer checks. Patients with a recent diagnosis now face an extremely difficult decision, take the treatment or not?

Of course, the answer should be to take treatment but people are scared that they might catch the virus if they go to the appointment. But remember, Hospitals are running a tight ship at the moment, wards, waiting rooms and operating theatres are being kept meticulously clean.

-- Advertisement --

Regular disinfections are taking place in these institutions, they are taking no risks of any further infections. Nurses and doctors are kept fully up to date on the coronavirus epidemic in Spain and gradually new infections and deaths are dropping.

New equipment and PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) is now being delivered on a regular basis, protective masks are being handed out for free at Metro stations and Chemists, slowly the situation is coming under control.

It is completely natural to be worried about catching the coronavirus, we all are, but as doctors always say, early diagnosis and treatment of any cancer is the key. Also, according to recent reports, hospitals have much fewer “normal” patients than normal meaning there is a very good chance you will not be kept waiting long for your appointment.

A steady decline in Coronavirus cases is been reported across Spain.





As of Tuesday 21st of April, there were 11.689 positive tests in Andalucia, up 134 on the day before. Within this number 242 persons tested positive to Coronavirus antibodies but did not have any symptoms at the time of the test, hence the Ministry of Health prefers to say there were 11.447 confirmed cases.

There have been 1.017 deaths, 4 more than the day before. We have stopped reporting cured cases as it turns out ‘curados’ meant ‘discharged from hospital’.

Confirmed cases that required hospital admission in Andalucia are 5.509 (47% of all confirmed cases), with 36 new admissions in the day.

Confirmed cases that required hospital intensive care in Andalucia number 692 (6% of all confirmed cases), with 2 new admissions in the day.