Cat Flu, Rabies, and Feline Leukemia is killing pets from the Costa del Sol to the Costa Blanca Spain as people can’t afford to vaccinate

What happens if you don’t vaccinate your cat? Diseases such as rabies, hepatitis, parvovirus, feline leukemia, and FIV can be very serious and even fatal, especially in kittens. Veterinary clinics across Spain have reported a sharp increase in all diseases as owners stop vaccinating their pets.

Times are hard at the moment for everyone but our lovely feline friends are totally oblivious to the coronavirus Pandemic that is sweeping the world and killing thousands of people.

Businesses all across Spain are suffering badly, we are suffering badly but our “cat companions” it seems are suffering the worse. Cats, like all domestic pets, can’t tell you what’s wrong with them, and the first indication of ill health is normally lack of appetite, tiredness, lethargy, coughing, or sickness.

Of course, these symptoms could indicate a plethora of conditions but a quick call with a local Vet confirmed my worst suspicions, Cats are dying in their hundreds because the owners cannot or will not vaccinate. Some just cannot afford it and the other don’t want to risk going out in case they catch something, you guessed it, the coronavirus.

Cats are different than dogs as they do not like being on a lead, as a matter of fact, many will absolutely not go near a lead. With the lockdown keeping us locked in at home what do cats do? they go out of course and this is where the problem lies.

There literally hundreds of thousands of feral cats on the loose in Spain and a normal healthy domestic cat that has had his or her vaccinations is fine going out. As the vet explained, these feral cats harbour any number of serious diseases and it is not uncommon to find a dead feral cat lying in the road, in a bush, or on the street.

Most people think a car has hit the cat but many times they have died due to the illness they have been harbouring. As soon as our well looked after feline friends come into contact or fight with “campo cats” it’s only a matter of time until they succumb to any one of the fatal viruses and germs that the feral cats carry with them.





Euthanasia by the vet is sometimes the only solution as the disease has spread too far or the cat is too weak to fight the illness, before it gets to that, just remember, Vaccinate!