British Airline Jet2 Launches Its Summer 2021 Deals Programme to Win Back Customers Who Missed Out Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca This Year

THE 2021 programming includes more than 2.5 million available seats to the Canary Islands and over 2.2 million for the Balearic Islands.

The British tour operators Jet2holidays and the airline Jet2 have opened their 2021 summer programming for the entire season “earlier than ever,” so that travel agencies can begin booking their holidays in advance.

The scheduling includes 59 destinations and 365 tours, amongst these are tourist favourites such as the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands, Costa del Sol, and Costa Blanca in Spain. There are also trips to Greece, Turkey and Cyprus on the table.

This programme forecasts over 1,400 weekly flights which hopes to keep the British airline jam packed and busy in the next summer. The tour operator and airline has highlighted their offers to the Canary Island by offering over 2.5 million seats to Tenerife, Gran Canarias, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura.

As for Greece, they will offer more than two million seats to 14 Greek destinations, as well as 1.7 million to the Turkish destinations of Antalya, Bodrum, Dalaman and Izmir. The programme also includes seven enclaves in peninsular Spain, as well as others in Portugal, France, Italy, Croatia, Bulgaria and Cyprus, and more.

The CEO of Jet2, Steve Heapy, has stated “We have put our Summer 21 programme on sale earlier than ever, giving customers and independent travel agents to book far in advance. We know there is a lot of demand for much-needed summer sun in the wake of recent events, and this award-winning ATOL vacation and protected flight programme offers many options.”