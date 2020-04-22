BREAKING NEWS: Care Minister orders 18,000 Coronavirus tests for Care Home Workers

Care Minister Helen Whately orders 18,000 Coronavirus tests for Care Home Workers after receiving heavy criticism over care home deaths.

Daily coronavirus deaths reported by the UK health ministry has not included deaths caused by COVID-19 infections in care homes. Recent estimates put the number of deaths in care homes to be at least another 40 percent higher than first thought.

A lack of test kits and hospitals taking precedence has been blamed but now this has been corrected. Care minister Helen Whately put into motion the mass testing of all UK care home workers with testing to begin immediately.

This move comes as equipment and kits have started to arrive in the UK, albeit slowly. RAF planes are waiting on standby at Brize Norton ready to pick up more PEP and kits as and when required.



