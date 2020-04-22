Banksy’s ‘Girl with Pierced Eardrum’ Given Covid-19 Mask

A world-famous Banksy has been given a coronavirus face mask.

THE blue surgical mask has been placed over the graffiti artist’s ‘The Girl with the Pierced Eardrum’ in Bristol.

It depicts a take on Vermeer’s famous Girl with a Pearl Earring, replacing the earring with an outdoor security alarm.

The art first appeared on the side of a building in Albion Docks in Hanover Place, in Bristol’s Harbourside in October 2014.

It is not known who placed the mask on the image – or whether it was even the anonymous Banksy himself.

Earlier, Banksy shared some of the art he has been creating at home during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The mysterious street artist gave fans a rare insight into his life in lockdown by sharing a series of images of his bathroom covered in his notorious rat sketches, which have featured in his previous artworks, alongside the caption: ‘My wife hates it when I work from home.’



