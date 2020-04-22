Andalucia Urges Spain’s Government to Release Guidelines Before May 9 Regarding the Opening of Hotels, Beaches and Restaurants

A spokesperson for the Andalucian Government and presidential advisor, Elias Bendodo, has demanded that the central government release “guidelines” before May 9, when they re-extend the State of Alarm, to clarify the possible reopening of restaurants, hotels and beaches over summer.

AT the recent press conference, Bendodo pointed out that the Board had been greatly concerned with the statements released by Yolanda Diaz, the Minister of Labour, when she pointed out that “hotels and the tourism sector would not open until Christmas.”

“That is nonsense” said the spokesperson, before adding that the tourism sector, not only in Andalucia, “but in all of Spain would not last until December.” He also stated that the administration has an obligation to avoid this Covid-19 crisis from becoming an “economic crisis” and subsequently a “social crisis.”

Bendodo emphasised that what they want is to know “all the security measures needed, and if they will be able to open this summer so that businessmen, hotels and restaurants can save what they have left of the season.” He reminded that tourism makes up a “very important part” of the Andalucian GDP.

After stressing that “the beaches, the beach bars, the restaurants and hotels have to progressively resume their activity, the spokesperson added that he hopes this can happen “sooner rather than later.”

On the topic of beaches, he said that it is better that “they be opened under certain conditions, than not being opened at all,” but advocated that we must wait until the government of Spain dictates which terms these will be.

He insists that the time frame of knowing these measures is of utmost importance to the revival of the industry and that they cannot “wait until May 9, when we are supposed to be released from quarantine, to be informed and make these decisions.





“On May 10 there must already be a plan in function” and the Board of Andalucia “will prepare it, but [they] need clear guidelines from the government on how restaurants, hotels and establishments can be allowed to open” argued the spokesperson.