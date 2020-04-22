3C Costa Blanca Care and Nursing Agency is here to help  – now and always

3C Costa Blanca Care and Nursing Agency has been enhancing the lives of elderly expats on the Costa Blanca for 16 years, and is continuing to do so during the State of Alarm, meeting the unprecedented challenges brought about by the current health crisis.

Sue Reula set up the care agency in 2004 to make home help and care for the elderly more accessible and affordable.

Based in Finestrat, close to Benidorm, 3C covers the whole of the Costa Blanca, from Javea to Mar Menor, taking referrals from social services, hospitals and insurance companies as well as direct enquiries.

Over the years, Sue and her team of 40 have built up an enviable reputation for a first rate service through dedication, commitment and trust.

And this level of care and professionalism has only been heightened by the pandemic, with Sue eager to reassure elderly of all nationalities that “we are still here to help.”

“Nothing has changed for us, we are still available during this crisis, more so. We are offering all sorts of additional assistance, from 24-hour care to helping with shopping, collecting prescriptions, providing support. Whatever our clients’ needs are, we are here,” she said.

Sue has taken on an extra four members of staff to meet the current demand, and they and every single one of 3C’s carers have contracts, are fully checked with certification, and essentially at the moment, are regularly tested for coronavirus and fully equipped with protective masks, gloves and aprons.

“My priority is to keep my staff and clients safe,” said Sue, adding: “With the exception of the new carers taken on due to the demand, my team have been with the company for many, many years and are totally dedicated and trustworthy.”





Whether you or a loved one requires assistance after an accident on holiday, help with day-to-day tasks or a full 24-hour home nursing care plan, 3C can create a specialist care package tailored to your individual needs.

Sue said: “Before, during and after the health crisis, whatever your needs, we are able to help you.

“Our success and popularity as the number one care agency is due to a strong

focus on our clients, our committed staff and at the heart of our mission, to never cut

any corners when considering the welfare of our clients.

“We fully understand how difficult it can be for those in our community who are perhaps alone with no relatives in Spain, especially our vulnerable senior residents.

“Whatever your individual circumstances we will have an affordable plan to

assist you or a relative to remain living at home.”

At the moment, a concern for Sue is having sufficient masks and other protective equipment necessary, and any help would be greatly appreciated.

“We have more than 100 clients and are also desperate for carers in Calpe and Javea. If anybody would like to find out more, they can call me on 664 266 991.”

3C Costa Blanca Care and Nursing Agency

24 Hour helpline and for emergency assistance and palliative care (0034) 664 266 991

Normal office hours, Monday to Friday, 10am to 2pm, (0034) 965 858 610

Email: help@costablancacareagency.com

http://www.costablancacareagency.com