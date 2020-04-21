WATCH: Major new consignment of personal protection equipment arrives for Spain’s holiday islands Mallorca and Ibiza

ANOTHER major consignment of personal protection equipment acquired by the Balearic government has arrived in the Spanish holiday islands.

Avui hem dut un nou carregament de material sanitari comprat pel Govern: 300.000 mascaretes quirúrgiques, 40.000 FPP2, 1.500.000 de guants de nitril i 100.000 ulleres de protecció. Gràcies al personal sanitari i sociosanitari per cuidar-nos pic.twitter.com/5B6omkQzDn — Govern Illes Balears (@goib) April 20, 2020

The 300,000 surgical masks, 1.5 nitrile gloves, 40,000 filtering facepiece 2 masks, and some 10,000 protective goggles from China arrived on Monday on a Russian airline travelling from Beijing via Moscow.

This was the fourth plane load of protective materials the Balearic administration has bought from China, as well as from the usual suppliers.

Public Health director general Maria Antonia Font explained the distribution planning is now underway.





Balearic Infectious Diseases Management Autonomous Committee spokesman Javier Arranz said more than 70 tonnes of personal protective equipment has now arrived in the archipelago in total.