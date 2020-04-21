WATCH: Major new consignment of personal protection equipment arrives for Spain’s holiday islands Mallorca and Ibiza

LATEST ORDER: This was the fourth plane load of protective materials acquired by the Balearic government to arrive on the islands. CREDIT: Govern Illes Balears Twitter @goib

ANOTHER major consignment of personal protection equipment acquired by the Balearic government has arrived in the Spanish holiday islands.

The 300,000 surgical masks, 1.5 nitrile gloves, 40,000 filtering facepiece 2 masks, and some 10,000 protective goggles from China arrived on Monday on a Russian airline travelling from Beijing via Moscow.

This was the fourth plane load of protective materials the Balearic administration has bought from China, as well as from the usual suppliers.

Public Health director general Maria Antonia Font explained the distribution planning is now underway.


Balearic Infectious Diseases Management Autonomous Committee spokesman Javier Arranz said more than 70 tonnes of personal protective equipment has now arrived in the archipelago in total.



