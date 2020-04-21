Virtual drop-in session for UK nationals living in Spain

This announcement is to make you all aware of the virtual drop-in session for UK nationals resident in Spain, that the British Consulate will be hosting on their Facebook page (www.facebook.com/britsinspain)

Currently unable to do a Facebook Live Q&A as they have done in the past, the idea is that they will put up a post inviting questions on Facebook from 1pm until 5pm on Wednesday, April 22. Followers will be able to post their questions. The session is aimed at residents and can cover concerns due to COVID-19 or how this impacts on the actions they need to take during the transition period – so it will be possible to raise questions relating to EU exit as well. Once the session is ‘closed’, they will review the questions asked and on the back of that, produce a series of informative videos and a Q&A document to address the main questions and topics raised.

More information can be found at www.facebook.com/britsinspain.