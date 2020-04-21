The Free Coronapunk Streamfest returns bringing music from Europe to Spain online

LAST month, promoters Wild Punk based in Granada organised an online free concert featuring a selection of Spanish alternative bands.

Now the second Coronapunk Streamfest will take place this Saturday April 25 running from 5.30pm until 10pm with a new set of Spanish musicians and the addition of artists from Norway and the UK.

These performers have recorded a number of albums between them and this time, the emphasis is very much on a mixture of UK and US style punk.

Catch all of the artists by visiting www.facebook.com/wildpunk and hopefully you’ll discover some new favourites to help you through the lockdown.

Times, performers and the bands they play with are detailed below

5.30pm César & Isabel Rodriguez (Carlota)

6.00pm Jody Death (Mexican Sugar Skulls)





6.30pm Palle Krüger (Popgun from Norway)

7.00pm Juampa (Fila India)

7.30pm Soy La Playa (Pepillo De Airbag)

8.00pm Chris Pearce (The Surfin’ Lungs from UK))

8.30pm Suzy Chain & BB Quattro (Suzy and Los Quattro)

9.00pm Morten Henriksen (The Yum Yums from Norway)

9.30pm Antonio Arias (Lagartija Nick)