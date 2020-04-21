Spain’s Government sets maximum price tag for face masks at 0.96 euros to prevent public from Costa Del Sol to Costa Blanca from getting ripped off

Spain’s Health Minister Salvador Illa has just announced that the maximum price tag for face masks has been set at 0.96 euros to prevent the public from getting ripped off.

Illa said the Government has taken this measure to avoid price abuse. According to the Minister, some vendors had increased the price tag of face masks by a whopping 400%, when they were in severe short supply since the beginning of the pandemic. However, he did not yet announce maximum prices for sanitizer gel or nitrilo gloves, as the Government hinted over the weekend.

Although Illa recommends the use of face masks, he added that it won’t be compulsory, but can be bought at a fair price without being ripped off to help the public better protect themselves from the coronavirus (Covid-19). He also announced that there are now enough face mask supplies for both health workers and the public who want to use one.

Illa reminded the public the importance of washing hands regularly, practicing social distancing of a meter and a half, as well as maintaining good personal hygiene to help avoid catching the coronavirus.