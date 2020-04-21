Spain’s Costa Del Sol continues to register fewer Covid-19 cases & no deaths for second consecutive day

MALAGA has registered 132 times fewer cases in the last 24 hours and no deaths from the disease for the second consecutive day. Furthermore no new patients have been registered in intensive care for the last three consecutive days. All these statistics point to the fact that the confinement measures are working and must be respected, according to the local health authorities.

However, there were four Covid-19 deaths in the Andalucian region during the last 24 hours, which has taken the region’s death toll from the disease to 1,017. Even that figure is 15 times less than at the beginning of this month when 60 deaths were registered on April 1, demonstrating that the region is successfully containing the pandemic.

Regionally, Andalucia has registered 132 new diagnosed cases in the last 24 hours, and that figure is reported to be less than quarter of what it was at the beginning of the month, when it was registering around 580 cases a day (April 2). To date, Andalucia has registered 11,689 Covid-19 cases.