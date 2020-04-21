Spain extends plan for Sex workers on the Costa Blanca and the Costa del Sol to receive a basic income

The Spanish Government has reinforced its contingency plan to expand protection to victims of trafficking and sexual exploitation, prostitutes and victims of sexual violence can now all benefit from this new scheme.

There are literally thousands of European sex workers stuck in Spain, unable to repatriate to their country of origin, who have pleaded for help, at least now there is some hope for them.

According to Equality, there will be funds made available for housing and care to all categories involved in the “sex industry” operating in most major cities across Spain.

The Government wants this income to guarantee “the minimum subsistence conditions”, provided that they meet the agreed criteria. The women, many of them foreigners existing in illegal situations, generally live in social isolation. Their circumstances do not allow them to be familiar with their rights and they are usually without access to the resources of the local environment.

In order to guarantee their right to information, a free 24-hour telephone number has been set up- National Trafficking Police 900105090, they can also email the Civil Guard and the National Police, details are on their websites.



