Police in Costa del Sol’s Estepona Fine 25 Individuals for Throwing Parties During Spain’s Lockdown

National Police officers in the Estepona branch sanctioned a total of 25 people last week for disobedience and non-compliance in regard to the restrictions set out by the current State of Alarm as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

PART of the individuals have been sanctioned for celebrating a Greek Orthodox holiday and the rest were a group of students having a party.

-- Advertisement --

The events happened last week between Saturday morning and Sunday afternoon, in two establishments of in the western area of Estepona.

The police received the first call after midnight on Saturday which informed them of a group of people meeting in a hotel-apartment in Estepona. When they arrived, officers found 14 people gathered, all males between 19 and 31 years of age, who were celebrating a party amongst friends and were sanctioned for not abiding to the restrictions set out by the State of Alarm.

The second call they received was on Sunday afternoon which informed them of another meeting of people similar to the previous one.

This time the officers interviewed the property owner and he admitted that he was the only resident at that household and therefore they proceeded to sanction him and the 11 individuals at the party. The culprit confessed that they had come together in order to celebrate Greek Orthodox Easter.



