Further signs of coronavirus containment on Spain’s Costa Almeria

DESPITE a small increase in the number of people testing positive for Covid-19 in Almeria in the last 24 hours, there are encouraging signs the coronavirus pandemic is being contained in the province.

The Junta de Andalucia’s Health department reported another five confirmed infections today Tuesday, up from three yesterday. But there have been no further coronavirus-related deaths since Monday, while another seven patients have made a full recovery.

The Covid-10 case provincial total currently stands at 466.

Since February 28, the first day a coronavirus case was officially confirmed in Almeria, 193 patents have required hospital treatment.

The number of patients in intensive care remains unchanged at 36.

In all 43 people have lost their lives to the virus.

The recoveries total has gone up to 160.



