Funeral Homes in Spain’s Madrid Now Offer Video Call Ceremonies for Religious and Non-Religious Individuals Amidst Coronavirus Crisis

The Funeral Services of Madrid (SFM) company has begun to offer ceremonies at a distance, using videoconference technology, for either secular or religious families to say goodbye in some way to their loved ones amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

This is a totally free service which the company has made available to its customers as a result of the “confusing and difficult” situation Spain finds itself in. They hope that with this service relatives and close friends can find some closure together.

The at distance ceremony can be accompanied by photographs, videos, and audios of people who were close to the deceased and want to leave a testimony what the person who has left means to them. Participated ceremonies can also be organised in which different members of the family or close friends can verbalise what the person who has passed away means to them, they can listen to a song, read a poem or a letter etc.

To access this service you may call 667 63 12 84 or send an email to ccid@telefonia.net which will direct you to a contact number.

Amongst the services offered by the funeral home is a sort of therapeutic session led by the Official College of Psychology of Madrid (COMP) which is provided over the phone, by Skype or even by email. This service is led by a group of professionals who are specifically trained in grief intervention. This service is also accessible via the email address: ayudadaduelocopm@cop.es