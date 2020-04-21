From F1 to the frontline – former Ferrari boss Maurizio Arrivabene is a volunteer ambulance driver in Covid-19 hard-hit Italy

Former Ferrari team boss Maurizio Arrivabene has joined Italy’s fight against coronavirus, driving ambulances during the pandemic.

He has joined head of Pirelli, Mario Isola, on the frontline in the country which has today recorded 24,114 Covid-19 deaths with 181,228 confirmed cases.

A Formula 1 source told Italian journalist, Leo Turrini: “Arrivabene has not told anyone but since the storm hit he has been driving a vehicle that transports the sick to the clinic. In short, he became a driver!”

Arrivabene became legendary character as team principal during his five years (2014-2019) at the helm of Ferrari, and has also been an independent board member of Juventus FC ince 2012.

Newspaper Il Resto del Carlino commented on the Italian’s reluctance to tell the public he was volunteering as an ambulance driver.

It reported: “True to his imposing style of grumbling with a big heart, Arrivabene has preferred not to say anything to anyone.

“However, since the start of the crisis he has made himself available to drive the ambulances and take the elderly to the hospitals.”

Isola, Pirelli boss at the Gran Circo, is working as a volunteer paramedic in Milan.



