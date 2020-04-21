Firms and entrepreneurs in Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca urged to take part in online survey to determine the real impact of Covid-19 and how to ensure recovery

Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca firms and enterpreneurs are being urged to take part in an online survey to determine the real impact of Covid-19.

PROFESSORS from the Area of Business Organisation at the University Miguel Hernández (UMH) in Elche on the Costa Blanca have launched the online study to measure the state of entrepreneurship in Spain in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

And they are hoping as many business people as possible will take part, with the results expected to be available before the end of May.

The analysis will be carried out through a breakdown of each autonomous community and will also quantify and characterise the future plans for recovery in each area, according to a statement from the academic institution.

The study is being carried out in collaboration with the Observatory of Entrepreneurship in Spain, a network of university researchers that publishes the GEM Reports annually, measuring activity across Spain.

UMH professors José María Gómez Gras and Ignacio Mira Solves are in charge of carrying out the research, believing this is the best way to get a real and updated picture of what is going on.

They hope in this way, the most pressing needs for recovery will be identified, and information will be provided to decision-making public institutions and support agencies to help alleviate the situation and promote the recovery of the economic fabric of Spain.

The survey is anonymous and is available at https://bit.ly/34O17K6



