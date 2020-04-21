BREAKING NEWS: Better news for Spain’s parents after Government relaxes restrictions further after regional backlash

This evening Spain’s Government has relaxed lockdown restrictions even further for parents, improving on measures announced earlier that actually generated huge criticism from regional heads.

Earlier today the Government announced that children under the age of 14 would be allowed to accompany parents on essential outings such as banks, supermarkets and pharmacies from Monday 27th April. However, after huge criticism from various regional presidents, the Health Minister Salvador Illa has just announced an amendment to the new rule, which now allows parents to take short walks with children near their homes.

So what made Illa change his mind? The measures received huge backlash from regional heads who expressed their disappointment in response to the ruling on social media.

“As a father, I feel a little bit disappointed”, tweeted Andalucia’s President Juanma Moreno earlier today. “It seems more reasonable that children can enjoy the fresh air and open spaces. I believe the government should rethink the measure as they have set it out,” he suggested.

Andalucia’s Vice President Juan Marin also resorted to Twitter to make his thoughts known: “Pharmacies, supermarkets and banks are not places for minors. Parks and open spaces with protection measures would be more appropriate. I hope they rectify this.”

It seems that the Government listened. Although the latest amendment doesn’t stretch to allow parents to take their children to parks yet, at least they can go for short walks near their home, which is certainly an improvement to what was offered this morning.



