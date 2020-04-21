Anti-Lockdown Brazilian President Coughs Throughout Speech During Protest

Four days after firing his health minister amid the coronavirus pandemic, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has said he wants social isolation policies to end nationwide this week.

He coughed repeatedly while speaking to supporters in Brasilia, saying the measures had been imposed against his will and wanted them to end by the end of the week, despite experts warning the peak is still a long time off.

He has described the virus, which has killed thousands around the world, as a ‘little cold.’

Nearly all Brazilian states have stay-at-home measures in place, some slated to extend until the middle of May. The country’s top court has already ruled governors and mayors can decide on social isolation measures regardless of the federal government’s position.

Mr Bolsonaro, meanwhile, wants a quick reopening to stop the deterioration of Brazil’s faltering economy. He said: ‘Everything done in excess ends up bringing problems. These measures did not reach their goal in some states. I hope this is the last week of this quarantine, of this way of fighting the virus.’