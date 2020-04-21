A poem of the times. Sent to us from a lovely reader in Spain

It’s strange how life can change so fast

From the way things used to be

And it puts a new perspective

On what it feels like to be free

The things we took for granted

Are now the things we crave

And the friends we love and cherish

Are the ones we need to save

The times when we could just decide

To act without a care

Have been snatched away from our lives

Were they ever really there?

All those days of fun and laughter

Happy times spent with our friends

Have been replaced with fear and worry

And the horror that it sends

Isolated from the world we knew

Our only hope right now is time

But every day we take another step

Upon the mountain, we must climb

We will be back together

We will laugh out in the sun

We will put this hell behind us

When this battle has been won

Then remember how you missed your friends

How this caused you so much pain

And be sure you tell them that you love them

When we are free again



