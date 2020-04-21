A fine situation in Nerja as Local Police check traffic and arrest three flouters in first month of lockdown

OVER the last week Nerja’s Local Police issued 43 fines, one resulting in an arrest, for flouting lockdown requirements.

Five people were fined for using the communal areas of apartment buildings and residential communities and six who, when stopped, could not account for their presence there.

Since the State of Alarm announcement on March 14, the Local Police issued a total of 155 fines and made three arrests.

Public Safety councillor Francisco Arce revealed that soldiers from the Spanish army’s UME emergency unit were present on April 11, providing backup for the Local Police and Guardia Civil.



