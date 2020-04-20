UK temperatures to soar to a scorching 24C this week – hotter than parts of Africa

The UK’s temperatures are set to soar to a scorching 24C this week and predicted to be hotter than parts of Africa, according to the weather experts.

The UK is set to enjoy more glorious weather this week after Easter weekend’s record-breaking temperatures of 26C, reported to be Britain’s ‘hottest Easter weekend’ in 70 years.

UK temperatures are expected to reach highs of around 24C (75F) this week by Thursday and Friday. According to the UK’s Met Office, this month is also set to be the hottest April on record for 361 years. It’s also on course for being one of the driest months so far, with no April showers forecast for the rest of the month.

The warm weather front is attributed to a 2,000 mile-wide ‘high-pressure bubble’, which means the UK will actually experience temperatures warmer than Africa. In fact, the country will enjoy warm highs in excess of 20C (68F) for most of this week, which is actually hotter than some parts of Africa, such as Morocco’s forecasted 17.7C (64F).