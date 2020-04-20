Spain’s Guardia Civil to the Rescue as Mother Stork falls out of her Nest

IT’S not all lockdown duty for members of Seprona, the nature protection division of the Guardia Civil during the state of alarm.

Officers in El Escorial some 50 kilometres outside of Madrid were alerted to the fact that a nest containing a stork and eggs had crashed to the ground due to heavy rainfall in the area.

The bird was alert and docile but because it had a broken wing and problems with its beak it was taken as a passenger in a Guardia Civil car to a bird sanctuary for treatment where it is now recovering.