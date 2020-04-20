Pubs in the UK ‘Won’t Open Until Christmas’ Landlords Claim

Landlords in the UK have warned that pubs across the nation may not reopen until Christmas this year.

THE Cabinet Secretary, Michael Gove, stated this week that pubs and restaurants will be ‘among the last’ to see lockdown restrictions lifted, aiming to prevent a second wave of Covid-19 hitting the nation.

Following the announcement, Frank Maguire from Truman’s brewery in London, told The Sun: “Things are looking pretty dire. At this rate it seems unlikely we will be open again before Christmas.”

He told the newspaper it would be a major blow to the industry to close for so long, particularly with the loss of football matches this summer which are “worth millions to the industry.”

When asked about what the country will look like when social distancing rules start to be lifted, Mr Gove told BBC One’s The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday: “We have stressed that the reporting in today’s newspapers that schools will reopen on May 11, that is not true, we have not made that decision.

“The other inference that I draw from your question, which is that areas of hospitality will be among the last to exit the lockdown – yes, that is true, they will be among the last.”



