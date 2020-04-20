Movistar customers in Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca among 3 million mobile phone users being given unlimited data during Covid-19 pandemic

Great news for mobile phone users in Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca as the country’s biggest provider, Movistar, announces it is giving unlimited data to three million customers due to consumption increases during the coronavirus crisis.

AS of today, Movistar, owned by Telefonica, will automatically and free of charge activate unlimited data to millions of clients to cover the surge for connectivity.

This measure will affect the Fusion packages (Selección Plus, Total and Total Plus), that is, those with the most complete rates, according to company sources.

The aim is to cover the hike in demand for data consumption that has occurred as the nation is forced into lockdown, increasing the levels of traffic on the network by up to 40 per cent compared to the weeks prior to the State of Alarm.

Eleva a infinito el uso de los chats familiares, tus redes sociales, las apps de videollamadas y las horas de disfrute de tus contenidos online favoritos. Los DATOS ILIMITADOS llegan a Movistar. ♾ Todos los detalles aquí: https://t.co/r9HLIMeKbM#SeguimosConectados pic.twitter.com/2gQwKwf2ib — Movistar España (@movistar_es) April 20, 2020



The initiative comes in response to the new connectivity needs of businesses and individuals as work or use their phones for fun at home.

Last month, Movistar gave Fusion customers the Disney+ contents to help keep the children entertained.