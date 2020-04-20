More than 13 people shot dead in Canada’s worst mass murder in three decades

At least 13 people have been killed in a mass shooting in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia by a suspected gunman impersonating a police officer in the last 24 hours.

It’s reported to be the worst mass murder in Canada in the last three decades. One of those killed was a female Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer and another officer is reported to have been injured. “Our hearts are heavy with grief and sadness today as we have lost one of our own,” stated Brian Sauve, President of the National Police Federation Union.

The rampage began on Saturday night in Portapique, around 80 miles from Halifax. The shootings were reported to have taken place over 12 hours in the rural town, according to the local police. The gunman shot people in several locations across Nova Scotia. According to CTV News, the 51-year-old suspect Gabriel Wortman was finally caught and shot by police, and died at the scene at Irving gas station around 40 kilometres from Halifax.

“Today is a devastating day for Nova Scotia, and it will remain etched in the minds for many years to come,” stated Lee Bergerman, Commanding Officer of the RCMP in Nova Scotia. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described the event as “a terrible situation.”

Trudeau also offered his condolences to the families affected and said he hopes the injured officer can fully recover. “As a country, in moments like these, we come together to support one another. Together we will mourn with the families of the victims, and help them get through this difficult time,” added the Prime Minister.



