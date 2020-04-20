Latest coronavirus figures cause for cautious optimism on Spain’s Costa Almeria

THE latest coronavirus figures for Almeria offer cause for cautious optimism.
Only a further three Covid-19 infections have been reported since Sunday, compared with 14 new cases in the previous 24 hours and eight between Saturday and yesterday.
The provincial contagion total currently stands at 461.
Tragically there has been another coronavirus-related death. In all 43 people have lost their lives to the virus in Almeria.
A total of 191 patients have had to be hospitalised and at this time there are 36 in intensive care, a statistic which has remained unchanged for several days.
The best news of the day is that patients continue to beat Covid-19. Another six people have made a recovery since yesterday, pushing up the number to 153.