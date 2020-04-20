Health Workers Heckled by Anti-Lockdown Protesters for Blocking Demonstration

A series of tweets from US President Trump declaring that some states should be ‘liberated’ from lockdown has caused protests.

THE people defying the stay at home orders were seen heckling health workers during the demonstration.

In Denver, Colorado, hundreds of people gathered at the state capital to demand the end to the shutdown.

Health workers decided to counter-protest by standing in the road and blocking intersections, still wearing their scrubs and face masks.

Stay-at-home measures, which experts say are essential to slow the spread of the virus, have battered the US economy and more than 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits in the past month.

Demonstrations to demand an end to the lockdown have previously erupted in a few spots in Texas, Wisconsin and the capitals of Ohio, Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia.





“Shutting down businesses by picking winners and losers in which there are essential and non-essential are violations of the state and federal constitution,” rally organiser Tyler Miller, 39, an engineer from Bremerton, Washington, told Reuters.

“These people love our country,” Trump, who has touted a thriving economy as the best case for his re-election in November, told a briefing in Washington on Sunday: “They want to get back to work.”