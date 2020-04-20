Costa del Sol charity ‘Hadas Caradas’ deliver life-saving food packages from Malaga to Duquesa and service with a smile to bring positivity at such a crucial time

EURO Weekly News has been keeping you up to date with the Food Fairies charity who are now officially titled ‘Hadas Caradas’ and are growing in strength and numbers. Pippa Jones became involved with Kara Jaye Caradas and her family as she had known Marc Quinlan, husband of Penny, Kara’s sister, for years.

Not only does Pippa help with the many daily deliveries but she is also the official treasurer and in charge of motivating businesses and people who may possibly donate towards the lifesaving food packages. She also has the job of prioritising the deliveries, a hard task as those in need are elderly or families with very young children and babies.

Pippa wanted to thanks some of the amazing people who have been going out of their way to help: “Jackie Quick-Rice of Jackie’s Bar in Fuengirola, who has been a great help with ongoing fundraising, buying supplies for our families, as well as cooking hot dinners for a number of Fuengirola families. Mini India in Elviria are generously donating 50 biryanis this week. “

She also thanked “Martin Nathan, Chairman of Talk Radio Europe, who procured a €300 donation from Guadalmina Rotary Club and Darren Sands and Ben Netyaahbi who have proposed a monthly donation to Hadas Caradas from Marbella Rotary Club.”

Pippa has always been a strong supporter of social issues and worked in radio in the UK where she would often help with charity fundraising campaigns. She was keen to point out what a humbling experience it is delivering to these grateful families who are often in tears and extremely appreciative of the help. And said, “This crisis has shown us that whoever you are, whatever you have, we are all the same, we are all vulnerable” and insisted that those in need should not be embarrassed to ask for help.

“Life is changing on a daily basis. Our priority is to put food on the table of those who need it.”

Remember, if you wish to donate to the ‘Food Fairies’ Go Fund Me page you can do so at the following link: “Help our Communities Children” or contact us on (0034) 600 583 552 or by e-mail at alison@euroweeklynews.com where we will contact Kara on your behalf to arrange a delivery.



