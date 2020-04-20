Broadway star has leg amputated due to coronavirus

BROADWAY star Nick Cordero has had a leg amputated due to complications from coronavirus, his wife Amanda Kloots revealed on Instagram.

The 41-year-old Tony-nominated performer had been in intensive care for nearly three weeks in a Los Angeles hospital after being initially diagnosed with pneumonia before testing positive for Covid-19.

While undergoing treatment doctors noticed clotting problems in his right leg. The performer was given blood thinners, but this caused “other issues,” Kloots said.

“We took him off blood thinners but that again was going to cause some clotting in the right leg. So the right leg will be amputated,” she explained.

In an update following the surgery on Saturday Kloots posted the “good news” in an Instagram story that her husband had made it through despite his body being “pretty weak.”

Friends of the Canadian actor set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for his medical care, which so far has amassed some $300,000.

Cordero has appeared in US police drama Blue Bloods and starred in a string of Broadway hits, including Waitress, A Bronx Tale, and Rock of Ages. He was nominated for a Tony in 2014 for his part in Bullets Over Broadway.





He and Kloots have a 10-month old son together.