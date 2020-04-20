BREAKING: UK Coronavirus Death Toll Has Lowest Rise in Two Weeks

THE UK coronavirus death toll has risen by 450, which is the lowest rise in the last two weeks.

The UK death toll now stands at a minimum of 16,489 people that have died from Covid-19 inside NHS hospitals. The death figures do not include those from care homes.

-- Advertisement --

Experts say there are signs the curve is flattening and the UK is reaching its peak.

England reported an additional 429 deaths, Scotland recorded 12 deaths on Monday and Wales had another nine.

At least 120,000 people in Britain have been officially diagnosed with the virus since the epidemic began in late February.

The patients whose deaths were announced today were aged between 40 and 101 years old, and 15 of them had no health problems before catching the virus. The youngest of those was 49.



