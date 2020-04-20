Angry Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle Claims her Father was Manipulated by UK Tabloid Newspaper

THE Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, claims that her father was manipulated by a UK tabloid newspaper, in documents filed at the High Court in London.

Meghan, who has been married to Prince Harry for almost two years, says that the British tabloid media harassed and manipulated her father, which caused a rift between them,

Meghan is suing Associated Newspapers, the publishers of the Mail on Sunday, for breaching her privacy by printing a letter she sent to her father, Thomas Markle.

In the document sent by her solicitors to the High Court ahead of a hearing this Friday, it states that tabloid newspapers, particularly the Mail on Sunday, had harassed and humiliated her father, contributed towards a fallout between them, and misquoted from the letter she sent him.

The legal action comes just a day after Meghan and her husband Prince Harry, announced they would no longer work with four of Britain’s major tabloid newspapers, saying they were guilty of false and invasive coverage.