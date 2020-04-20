Almuñecar and La Herradura’s European residents appreciate ‘safe   and peaceful’ quarantine during Spain’s State of Alarm

ALMUÑECAR town hall is distributing online posters in different languages with lockdown information and details of services that are now available.

“Many British, Nordic, French and German residents are living here with us during the Covid-19 crisis and we decided to reach them with information in their own language,” explained Almuñecar’s Social Services councillor Maria del Carmen Reinoso.

“We are also grateful for input from members of the communities that the posters are targeting,” the councillor said.

The posters have been uploaded to social media sites popular with European residents and are displayed in shops, supermarkets, chemists and newspaper kiosks still open during lockdown.

Although many foreign residents would normally have returned to their own countries by now, a considerable number preferred to be quarantined in Almuñecar and La Herradura, representatives from the local European community, told the town hall.

“Amongst other things they are enjoying a community that has become safer and more peaceful,” they explained.



