A plea for help from Spain’s SEARCH Horse Rescue Centre in Coín on the Costa del Sol

Renowned for rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming horses that have previously been abused both emotionally and physically, Coín-based Charity SEARCH – the Spanish Equine Association for Rescue, Care and Homing founded by Sue Barns and her husband Alan ─ is facing an uncertain future due to the relentless fallout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

SEARCH currently has nine horses and one pony in its care and the Charity timelessly concentrates all its efforts on rebuilding the trust and confidence of these traumatised equines with the aim of finding them loving, new forever homes.

But with no government funding of any kind, SEARCH depends entirely on donations in order to survive.

The Charity’s principal fundraising event ─ its eagerly anticipated annual Garden Party ─ which after having been cancelled due to torrential rain and flash floods first in September last year, and then again in November last year, was rescheduled to take place this month, on Sunday 26 April… only to be cancelled for a third time due to the Coronavirus restrictions.

Quiz nights and bag-packing fundraisers are now also postponed, while the student volunteers from northern Europe, who offer SEARCH much-needed live-in help and physical support, have had no choice but to cancel their visits.

Meanwhile SEARCH’s much-loved equines ─ Pilgrim, Chica, Estrella, Jeanie, Rebalita, Sahara, Amada, Melody, Bella and Paddy ─ still need fresh hay to eat, clean straw to sleep on, plus the specialised care that only vets and farriers can provide.

Please help us to continue with our commitment to help the horses. Donations can be made via PayPal (info@serch.es) or by bank transfer (please see www.serch.es for details). Or call Sue on 660 220 700. Thank you.



