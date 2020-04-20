1 Year Old Girl in Spain’s Madrid Who Received a Heart Transplant in the Middle of the Coronavirus Crisis is Successfully Discharged From Hospital

Chloe, a one-year-old girl, has successfully been discharged from the Gregorio Marañon hospital in Madrid, Spain, after receiving a heart transplant in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

THE medical centre recalls that, after months of treatment and hospitalisations on the weekend of March 21, the Gregorio Marañon Hospital, with help from the National Transplant Organisation (ONT), used a ‘special device’ to successfully conduct the heart transplant on Chloe.

In the Infant Heart branch of the Gregorio Marañon Hospital this is the first time in which a cardiac extraction has been carried out with this device by local teams.

-- Advertisement --

Chloe suffered from dilated cardiomyopathy as a result of a viral myocarditis infection, a disease of the heart muscle that produces an alteration of heart size and contractility.

After almost a month in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit and later the Children’s Cardiology hospital floor, Chloe finally returned home yesterday.

The child cardiology nurse at the Gregorio Marañon Hospital, Maite Alcaraz, has expressed the satisfaction of all health professionals in the building at the notion of Chloe finally being able to go home.