Staying at home best way to prevent spread of coronavirus council in Spain’s Costa Almeria reminds residents receiving free face masks

STAYING at home is the best way to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, Cantoria Council has reminded residents as the local authority distributes 14,000 free face masks to the municipal population.

“We have to take into account that the best measure is to remain in the home and maintain the recommended personal hygiene conditions, but we cannot allow the generation of alarm among residents due to not having access to masks,” commented Cantoria mayor Puri Sanchez at the end of last week.

“Hence from now on we are trying to ensure that everyone has their batch to meet this basic need,” the Mayor added, also asking for residents’ patience.

Cantoria has some 4,000 inhabitants spread around 14 concentrations of population in an area of nearly 100 square kilometres, making the distribution of the council acquired masks to every household quite a task.

“What we can guarantee is that everyone will get them, that nobody need worry,” Sanchez stressed.

She also made the point that more complicated than the distribution had been getting hold of the masks in the first place “in a market which has simply gone mad as all the municipalities in Europe and the rest of the world are searching for the same product.”

The mayor said she believed it was important for local people to “have confidence” in the council, saying her administration is doing what it can to keep the population informed and equipped to deal with Covid-19, as well as providing assistance.





Sanchez highlighted the “enormous effort” of municipal workers and the team of volunteers, services carrying out the disinfections and police for keeping a watch for lockdown violations and for looking out for those hardest hit by the Covid-19 crisis.

She also issued reassurances that the administration is “already working on the measures we will take once we can start to return to the recovery of normality,” with the “necessary assistance to adapt to the new situation.”